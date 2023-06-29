Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida man who appeared on America’s Most Wanted has been caught after four decades on the run for a 1984 murder he is accused of committing.

Donald Santini, 65, evaded capture for nearly 40 years until he was arrested earlier this month in San Diego, California.

He is charged with first-degree murder over the death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood, who lived in Bradenton, Florida, reported WFLA.

Wood, who was going through a divorce, was last seen leaving her house with Mr Santini on the night of 5 June 1984.

Donald Santini, 65, evaded capture for nearly 40 years until he was arrested earlier this month in San Diego, California. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office))

A woman told investigators that the suspect allegedly confessed that he had strangled Wood and dumped her body in a canal, according to an arrest warrant.

Detectives identified Mr Santini as the suspect, but he fled by the time an arrest warrant was issued.

He was hunted across the country and the world and his case was featured on America’s Most Wanted several times between 1990 and 2013.

“The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Let’s not forget the tireless work that has gone into this case over the years, the resources, and expertise to pursue justice for Cynthia Wood.”

Officials say that Mr Santini has previously served time for raping a woman in Germany.

He has now been returned to Hillsborough County and was due to make his first court appearance on Thursday. He has been relocated to the Falkenburg Road Jail, where he will await his trial.