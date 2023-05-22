Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida man brutally beat his grandmother to death with a hammer before asking a housekeeper to clean up the bloody murder scene, according to police.

Anthony Michael Corrado of Naples, Florida, is accused of killing his grandmother and seriously injuring his grandfather in the attack at their home.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says that Corrado’s grandparents had an active order for protection against him, but did not give any details of why the restraining order was taken out.

Anthony Michael Corrado (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say that on 17 May, the suspect called a housekeeper to help him clean up at his grandparent’s home.

When she arrived at the property she was allegedly met by the “blood-stained” suspect, who told the 34-year-old that she needed to get cleaning products from her car.

Police say she then fled the scene and flagged down a sheriff’s deputy in his patrol car nearby and raised the alarm.

Deputies responded to the property and found the body of the elderly victim. The suspect’s father was found in another room wrapped in a blanket and suffering from severe head injuries.

He was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma centre.

Investigators say that a hammer was found on a kitchen counter, with blood covering the walls and the floor of the property.

Corrado has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person over age 65.

Police say that the suspect was released from prison last year after a parole violation. He also has a criminal record stretching back to the age of 23 that includes possession of amphetamines and heroin, hit-and-run, and multiple parole violations.