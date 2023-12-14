The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Florida couple who had only been married a week were killed in a double homicide, according to police.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a shooting on Saturday morning in West Palm Beach. They found the couple, dead from gunshot wounds, at the home.

Investigators said they had spoken with a "person of interest" shortly after they discovered the couple.

On Monday, Sony Josaphat, 46, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The name of the victims has not been made public in accordance with Marsy's Law, according to the sheriff's department.

“The family has invoked Marsy’s Law for both victims,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Let’s keep them in thought and prayer during this difficult time.”

Mr Josaphat was allegedly the woman’s ex-husband, CBS 12 reports.

The couple had been married for a week before they were shot and killed, according to local broadcaster WPTV.

A criminal probable cause affidavit suggests the shooting was a domestic violence incident.

Mr Josaphat was reported by his daughter, who called 911 and told the operators that she saw her father shoot the couple, according to the affidavit. Both Mr Josaphat's daughter and son were at the home where the newlyweds were found.

The document describes Mr Josaphat walking in the yard of the residence before he approached the couple and shot them. In a later interview with deputies, Mr Josaphat allegedly said he was overtaken with "anger" when he saw that the couple had installed a surveillance camera at their home.

“He walked up to [redacted] and said, ‘Good morning.’ They said ‘Good morning’ back to him. Sony then shot [redacted] in the upper torso and head. He then shot [redacted] several times,” the affidavit said.

He reportedly continued firing his pistol even after the couple had been wounded. Mr Josaphat then drove to the Palm beach Sheriff's Office and turned himself in after allegedly admitting to shooting the couple.

The suspect reportedly did not live at the home, but occasionally showed up from time to time. He allegedly acted "controlling" toward people, according to the affidavit.

The exact nature of the relationship between Mr Josaphat and the couple was redacted in the court records.