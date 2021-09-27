Florida police are searching for missing 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano after finding signs of struggle in her apartment, including a pillow stained with blood.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has said that Ms Marcano was last seen on Friday 24 September around 5pm at Arden Villas apartments on Arden Villas Boulevard in Orlando, Florida.

She lives in the building and works in the leasing office while attending Valencia College.

Her family has said that she was set to fly to Fort Lauderdale that very evening but that she didn’t make it to the airport.

Fox 35 reported that the door to her bedroom had been blocked, that the window in her bedroom was unlocked, and that the room was in a state of disorder. Her pillow was stained with blood.

The missing woman’s father, local DJ Marlon Marcano, wrote on social media that “there were signs of struggle in her apartment – and she may be in danger”.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said if Ms Marcano’s disappearance is being investigated as a crime.

Grandmother Joysue Thompson told reporters: “All we ask you is help us bring Miya home. Bring her home safe. Drop her off. Let us know where she is. We will pick her up. Just bring her home.”

Law enforcement officials searched a wooded area close to the apartment building on Sunday as well as using a helicopter to look for Ms Marcano from above.

Marlon Marcano wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday: “Mimi, my heart is aching. I haven’t slept or eaten in days. Where are you baby??? Your whole family is here looking for you. We will not stop until you’re back home.”

He added: “I’m slowly losing my mind over here. Never have we ever gone so long without even a text message to each other. If [you’re] able to read this message, please know that your Daddy and the entire world loves you. Please don’t lose faith. We will find you ... I love you always and forever!”

According to the Orange County sheriff’s office, Ms Marcano is 5 feet tall (1.52m) and 130 lbs (59kg), with brown hair and green eyes. The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information about the case to call 407-836-4357.

“She left work and went to her apartment, which is in the same complex, and just has never been heard from again,” Neighbour Anastasia Holland told News4Jax.

“She seemed shy, friendly and sweet, but more on the quiet side. When we realized who this was, it was concerning anyway because I had a daughter that same age, but (Marcano) was someone I know and talked to so many times, it’s heart-wrenching.”