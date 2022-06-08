10-year-old charged with murder in Florida

A 10-year-old girl who police say shot and killed a woman who allegedly fought with her mother has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl was apprehended on Tuesday and is facing a charge of second-degree murder for the death of the woman, who has been named as Lashun Rodgers.

The 41-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital last week following the shooting on 30 May.

Police say Ms Rodgers allegedly fought with the mother of the 10-year-old before she was shot. Both the mother and daughter have not been named.

During the incident, police said the mother allegedly gave her daughter a bag with a gun inside and that the girl fired two rounds at Ms Rodgers, who died at a hospital.

Police said the mother was arrested last week on charges including manslaughter by culpable negligence, and no further information was provided.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the mother was given an attorney but it was unclear if she had entered a plea on those charges.

The girl is meanwhile being held at a local juvenile detention centre. Juvenile records in the state are usually confidential.