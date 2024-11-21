The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida couple were arrested after launching into an expletive-laden rant against a school officer who had disciplined their child, before appearing to attack her in the hallway.

Jorge Rivera and his wife Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino attended a meeting with a school resource officer on Tuesday to protest their son’s battery charge for shoving a girl at Deltona Middle School the day prior.

Bodycam footage worn by the officer showed the parents becoming more irate, with Rivera telling her: “I pay your salary you dumb b****... you are a worthless piece of s***,” before being asked to leave.

In the hallway, Iturrino pushed the deputy against a wall before her husband punched the deputy in the head, knocked her to the ground, and ripped her Taser from her hand.

Footage showed the deputy get up, draw her firearm, command Rivera to drop the Taser, and place him in handcuffs before taking him into custody.

Rivera and Iturrino are each charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, disruption of school function, and trespassing on school campus, according to Volusia Sheriff’s Department.

open image in gallery Jorge Rivera became irate during the meeting, launching into an expletive-laden rant at the school officer before being asked to leave ( Volusia Sheriff’s Department )

Rivera is also charged with armed robbery and grand theft for taking the deputy’s Taser.

A hate crime enhancement was added to some of Rivera’s charges due to a derogatory slur he allegedly called the deputy just prior to attacking her, which was also caught on camera.

The couple’s son was present for the entire incident.

open image in gallery During an ensuing struggle with Rivera and Iturrino, the deputy was thrown to the ground. Rivera allegedly then took her Taser ( Volusia Sheriff’s Department )

According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was treated on scene and at an area hospital for concussion symptoms.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood commended her calm, effective response to a violent attack, saying: “If you’re wondering why some kids show no fear of consequences in today’s society, look no further than these parents as Exhibit A.

“I’m glad they’re locked up, and I look forward to them being held fully accountable for this blatant attack on our deputy who was just doing her job.”