Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Andrew Williams, 33, charged with assault and marijuana possession

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 17 September 2022 20:06

Florida twins save mom from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.

Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.

The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer

(MPD)

Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.

Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.

“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”

Andrew Williams Jr, 33, has been charged with assault and marijuana possession and will return to court in October

(MPD)

Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.

He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.

