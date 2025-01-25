The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An elementary school principal in Florida was arrested after 100 children were found at an alcohol-infused party she hosted, police said.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the 47-year-old principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach, was arrested on January 19 after police were called for a reported house party.

When offices arrived, they found more than 100 kids dressed in “matching t-shirts.” Many of them were consuming alcohol that was available in coolers inside the house.

One child was suffering from an “alcohol-related medical event” on the principal’s lawn. The kid was “so heavily intoxicated” that the Brevard County Fire Rescue was called to treat the child, police said.

Officesaw Hill-Brodigan in her driveway turning off the outside lights before walking into her home. That meant the fire rescue team had to use their vehicle’s auxiliary lights while treating the child with the medical episode, police said.

Another child was arrested for DUI near the principal’s home, authorities said.

An “intoxicated” Roosevelt Elementary teacher — Karly Anderson — approached the officers at the scene, telling them she was a teacher and had been at the party, police said.

Both Hill-Brodigan and Anderson were both arrested. They each face one felony charge of child neglect and one misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hill-Brodgian also faces one misdemeanor count of holding an open house party.

Brevard Public Schools told WESH in a statement that both women had been placed on administrative leave.

“Both employees have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of an active police investigation,” the school district said. “We are extremely troubled by these accusations and are fully cooperating with the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Our commitment to student safety remains our top priority.”

According to her bio on the elementary school’s website, Hill-Brodigan was once awarded “Teacher of the Year.”

“I have had the pleasure to serve the students and parents of Brevard County for the last 23 years. Students, families, and staff are very close to my heart, I really enjoy what I do,” her bio states.