Woman charged with throwing ex-boyfriend’s pug off seventh floor
Owner Eric Adeson says ‘nothing’s going to bring Bucky back’ after arrest of Shelley Nicole Vaughn
A Florida woman has been charged with killing her ex-boyfriend’s pet dog which she allegedly threw off the balcony of his seventh floor apartment.
Shelley Nicole Vaughn is accused by Eric Adeson of “smiling” as she picked up his three-year-old pug Bucky before throwing the animal to its death.
Now the 46-year-old has been arrested in Clearwater, Florida, and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.
“I never thought anybody could do that. I never thought anybody would have that in them,” Mr Adeson told FOX13.
“She picked up Bucky over there, and she just smiled and just threw them off the balcony.”
Mr Adeson, who got Bucky in 2019 as a puppy to keep his puggle Sandy company, said he ran down to the car park below his apartment but his pet was already dead.
“I went downstairs and I hugged him, but I mean, it was seven floors. I kept thinking maybe he’d get up,” Mr Adeson added.
He claims that the suspect first threw his phone and keys over the railing before she grabbed the 13lb dog.
“There is no justice. I mean, nothing’s going to bring Bucky back,” he said.
Mr Adeson has now secured a restraining order against the suspect, who lives in the same building, and has also filed a civil lawsuit against her.
“We felt it necessary to do something big and loud to scream to the community that these kind of acts are unacceptable. We are not going to allow that kind of behavior in our community,” said attorney Katherine Neal with Carey Leisure & Neal.
