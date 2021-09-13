Florida students charged with plotting Columbine-style mass shooting

Two students at a middle school in Lee County, Florida, have been arrested and charged with an alleged shooting plot inspired by the 1999 Columbine attack on a school in Colorado.

Authorities said the 14-year-old and 13-year-old boys, from Harns Marsh Middle School, were arrested and charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting. Both are being held in a juvenile detention centre.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said investigators believed the boys had planned an attack on the school involving pipe bombs, and had produced a map marked with CCTV cameras.

The map was found in a bag belonging to one of the boys after it was searched by school administrators because a teacher believed he had a concealed firearm, Mr Marceno said.

While no weapons were found in the bag, further investigation found that two boys “were involved in a plot to carry out a school shooting”.

“Detectives learned that the students took an interest in the Columbine High School shooting,” said Mr Marceno on Thursday. “They were extensively studying to learn more about the incident and the shooters”.

“Detectives also learned that the students were attempting to learn how to construct pipe bombs, and how to purchase firearms on the black market,” he added.

Fifteen people were killed and and more than a dozen were injured in the Columbine shooting — and attempted bombing — which allegedly inspired the Harns Marsh Middle School boys.