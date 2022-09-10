Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police chief among 160 people arrested in Florida sex sting

Polk County sheriff’s office say they dismantled a major human trafficking organisation

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 10 September 2022 14:25
<p>Florida authorities have arrested 160 people in a sex trafficking sting</p>

Florida authorities have arrested 160 people in a sex trafficking sting

(Fox News)

A police chief was among 160 people arrested in a sex trafficking sting operation in Florida on Friday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the arrested included a several teachers, a state corrections officer, two Disney employees and a former deputy chief of police from Georgia.

Sheriff’s deputies executed a week-long sting called Operation Fall Haul II to find victims of a human trafficking organisation, Mr Grady told a press conference.

Jason DiPrima, the deputy chief of the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia, who was in Orlando for an an American Polygraph Association workshop, was arrested for soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.

Jason DiPrima, Deputy Chief of Cartersville Police Department in Georgia, was arrested for soliciting a prostitute

(Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Georgia deputy police chief Jason DiPrima was booked for soliciting prostitutes in Florida

(Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Mr Judd said Mr DiPrima “was no longer a police officer”.

“If all else fails, he can write a book: how to lose your career in three easy steps,” Mr Judd said.

He added that two victims of sex trafficking had been discovered during the operation, and they believed there could be more.

Breaking more to come

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in