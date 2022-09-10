Police chief among 160 people arrested in Florida sex sting
Polk County sheriff’s office say they dismantled a major human trafficking organisation
A police chief was among 160 people arrested in a sex trafficking sting operation in Florida on Friday.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the arrested included a several teachers, a state corrections officer, two Disney employees and a former deputy chief of police from Georgia.
Sheriff’s deputies executed a week-long sting called Operation Fall Haul II to find victims of a human trafficking organisation, Mr Grady told a press conference.
Jason DiPrima, the deputy chief of the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia, who was in Orlando for an an American Polygraph Association workshop, was arrested for soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.
Mr Judd said Mr DiPrima “was no longer a police officer”.
“If all else fails, he can write a book: how to lose your career in three easy steps,” Mr Judd said.
He added that two victims of sex trafficking had been discovered during the operation, and they believed there could be more.
