A Florida sheriff has made a tongue-in-cheek offer to reunite more than 700 pounds of cannabis with its owner.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s office made the proposal on Facebook and argued they were just trying to “do the right thing” with $2m worth of the drug.

“If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote.

“All of us at one point or another in our lives have lost or misplaced something important and are always hopeful that a good and kind person will find our lost item and do the right thing by returning it to it’s rightful owner.

“Since at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office we always strive to do the right thing, our Narcotics Agents are trying to identify the rightful owner of the approximately 770 lbs of marijuana that was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera.

“I mean, trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least we can do, especially since it has a street value of roughly two million dollars!!”

And Sheriff Ivey added: “Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!.”

The lawman even offered the owner a “staycation” to think about “exactly how much your lost property means to you”.

The department is well known for its humorous use of social media and runs a weekly “Wheel of Fugitive” promotion to decide the “fugitive of the week”.