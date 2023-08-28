✕ Close Police cordon off street after shooter barricades himself inside Florida store

Two men and a woman were killed in a racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, by a white man in his twenties, who “hated Black people”.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said, calling him a “maniac.”

The victims were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 19, and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.

The shooting took place at a Dollar General store just blocks from the historically-Black Edward Waters University. The gunman was initially seen near the library on the campus but security guards tried to take him into custody and he escaped.

Shortly before the shooting took place, the gunman’s parents called law enforcement to say they had found a manifesto, reported WJXT. The gunman had reportedly called his parents ahead of the attack and told them to look at his computer.

Sheriff Waters described those writings as a “disgusting ideology of hate”.

The shooter, who had entered the store with an assault rifle covered in swastikas, took his own life. “His sickening ideology is not representative of the values of this Jacksonville community that we all love so much,” the sheriff said.