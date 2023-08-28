Jacksonville shooter in racist attack is named as it’s revealed he bought weapons legally – latest
Two men and a woman were killed in a racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, by a white man in his twenties, who “hated Black people”.
The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said, calling him a “maniac.”
The victims were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 19, and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.
The shooting took place at a Dollar General store just blocks from the historically-Black Edward Waters University. The gunman was initially seen near the library on the campus but security guards tried to take him into custody and he escaped.
Shortly before the shooting took place, the gunman’s parents called law enforcement to say they had found a manifesto, reported WJXT. The gunman had reportedly called his parents ahead of the attack and told them to look at his computer.
Sheriff Waters described those writings as a “disgusting ideology of hate”.
The shooter, who had entered the store with an assault rifle covered in swastikas, took his own life. “His sickening ideology is not representative of the values of this Jacksonville community that we all love so much,” the sheriff said.
Police post photos of the chilling engravings on one of the weapons used
One photo, shared on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, showed a close-up of the weapon with at least two swastikas and illegible writing in white paint or marker on one side of the weapon.
This photo also revealed the type and brand of gun, as the weapon had “Palmetto State Armory” and “PA-15” engraved. Palmetto State Armory’s website describes PA-15 rifles as “our interpretation of the legendary AR-15 rifle that you have grown to love.”
Ron DeSantis heckled at Jacksonville vigil
Florida governor Ron DeSantis was heckled at a vigil held in Jacksonville for the three victims killed in a racially motivated shooting.
A video from the incident shows Mr DeSantis speaking at the vigil before the crowd collectively begins to boo him, forcing the governor to step back from the microphone.
City councilperson Ju’Coby Pittman then steps in to say: “Listen y’all, we are going to put parties aside because it ain’t about parties today. A bullet don’t know a party.”
Jacksonville shooter, 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, seen just in the parking lot of the Dollar General
FBI launches federal civil rights investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting and will pursue the incident as a "hate crime", Sherri Onks, special agent in charge of the FBI's Jacksonville office said.
"Hate crimes are always and will always remain a top priority for the FBI because they are not only an attack on a victim, they're also meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community," Ms Onks said.
Haunting photos of the rifle used in the Jacksonville mass shooting revealed
Updated timeline of the tragedy, as provided by police
12.48pm - Suspect, Ryan Palmeter, arrived at the historically-Black Edward Waters University behind the library, donning a “bullet-proof vest,” gray tank top, black shorts, and latex gloves
12.57pm - The suspect left EWU.
12.58pm - EWU security followed the Palmeter out of the parking lot, as he headed toward the Dollar General.
1.08pm - The suspect “murdered the first victim” from the parking lot of the store, the sheriff said. Seconds later, he entered the store and “engaged the second victim.”
1.09pm - Suspect entered the rear door of the store, he shot at a security camera “several times” but missed; that’s when the first 911 call was made.
1.10pm - The third victim entered the store with his girlfriend
1.13pm - Palmeter shot the third victim; suspect chased a witness through the store, shooting at her, but missed and she safely exited the store from the rear door.
1.14pm - Palmeter entered the office in the store.
1.18pm - The suspect texted his father telling him to “use a screwdriver to get into my room,” where his father finds his son’s last will and testament and his suicide note on his laptop
1.19pm - Officers entered the store. They hear a single gunshot, which is when police believe the suspect killed himself.
Chilling CCTV shows Jacksonville shooter entering Florida store during deadly rampage
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pressed on prevalence of raced-based attacks on right
When host Chuck Todd asked Mr Ramaswamy why he thinks race-based violent crimes are “a lot more pervasive on the right,” the entrepreneur replied, “I don’t think we should politicize this through partisan goggles.”
Watch the full exchange:
Gun control group reacts to shooting
Everytown for Gun Safety posted a statement in the wake of the tragedy on X:
A hateful man, enabled by Florida’s weak gun laws and emboldened by its governor’s relentless attacks on marginalized people, destroyed a community’s sense of safety and forever changed the lives of the victims and survivors.
Florida’s lax gun laws make it easy for violent racists to arm themselves with an AR-15 and other assault weapons. We must keep guns out of dangerous hands and #DisarmHate to prevent more lives from being senselessly stolen.
DeSantis is mum on whether he will visit Jacksonville after mass shooting
The Florida governor hasn’t said whether he will visit the scene of a racially-motivated mass shooting that took place in his home state on Saturday, as he has been on the campaign trail this week in Iowa, John Bowden reports.
On Saturday, CNN reported that the DeSantis campaign had been asked whether the Republican governor would change his plans, and visit Jacksonville to pay respects to the victims’ families; a spokesperson said that the campaign “would let them know”.
