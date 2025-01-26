Florida landlord fatally shot tenant in dispute over thermostat setting, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida landlord is being accused of killing his tenant after a dispute over the thermostat.

Adam Anson, 37, now faces several charges in connection to the case, including second-degree murder, according to WSVN-TV.

Investigators said that on Saturday morning Anson went to the efficiency apartment connected to his home, WSVN noted. He was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

Anson wanted to adjust the thermostat and forced his way into the apartment and punched the resident, police said.

The landlord then dragged the unnamed victim outside the residence, where he shot him several times in the head.

Anson then walked back into the apartment, adjusted the thermostat and called 911, WSVN reported.

open image in gallery Adam Anson, 37, shot dead his tenant in a dispute over a thermostat, Florida cops say. He now faces second-degree murder charges ( Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation )

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and found the victim with gunshots. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Neighbor Leyani Perez described the shooting to local reporters.

“‘Boom, boom, boom.’ Like three big noises that I wasn’t sure there was a gunshot, but I was sure that something wrong was happening,” Perez told the outlet.

She added that the neighborhood was in shock over the shooting and it left her fearful.

“I was scared. I feel that I was in danger,” Perez said. “This is not common here. This is something that is extremely rare.”