Three people are dead, including the suspected shooter, after the suspect opened fire inside a Florida supermarket on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11.30am local time inside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities revealed that a man, woman, and child were among those dead from the shooting.

It was confirmed that the shooter was one of the three people who died, but authorities gave no other details on the suspect’s identity or how they died.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the deceased child is a toddler.

“This one is hard. You don’t like to hear about these things in your district. You don’t like to hear about them anywhere in the country,” Ms McKinlay said, WPTV reports.

Investigators were not working to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and review video footage of the shooting to better determine what happened.

But they said it was not an active shooting situation.

No victims have been named and no further information was available at this time.

Publix released a statement saying the company was aware of the shooting and cooperating with police for the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy,” the statement read. “We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details.”

This is a developing story.