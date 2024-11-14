The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An 18-year-old was shot by police in Florida following a sting-operation orchestrated by the mother of a 13-year-old he was allegedly sending “inappropriate” text messages to.

Cerry Banks arranged to meet the child at a Popeyes fast food restaurant in Jacksonville on November 11, where he was confronted by the mother who had learned of the relationship the night before, authorities said.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations Alan Parker, Banks was “not that smart” and had been unaware that he had been conversing with the mother while arranging the meet.

Upon arrival Banks brandished a gun that was concealed in his underwear and told the woman “When you hear the shots tonight, you know what’s up,” Parker told reporters. The family retreated into the Popeyes where law enforcement was called.

Responding to the report of an aggravated assault, officers arrived around 30 minutes later.

“As our officers arrived on scene, the suspect was still standing by the business… he had plenty of time to leave,” Parker said.

open image in gallery After Banks threatened her, the mother and her family took shelter inside the Popeyes restaurant ( Google Maps )

Banks was reportedly given multiple verbal commands to turn around and show his hands, but ran round the corner of the restaurant. As one officer followed him, he observed Banks pulling the pistol from his waistband.

After multiple warnings and commands to drop the weapon the officer opened fire, shooting Banks multiple times, including in the hand and leg. Banks continued to flee, dropping the gun, Parker said.

After a short pursuit, which included assistance from a K-9 Unit, Banks was apprehended without further incident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is believed to be in a stable condition.

“We like for parents to let us handle these situations,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told reporters.

“It’s protective in nature and moms and dads are going to do what they feel they need to do to protect their kids. And we can’t really blame them for doing it but we do ask that they allow us to handle the situations. But I can’t blame [the mother.]”

Parker added: “You never know what someone’s going to do when their back’s against the wall. It’s probably better to leave it to the professionals.”