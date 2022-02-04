Video shows Florida middle school teacher arrested after being accused of kissing student on the lips
Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, booked and released on $12,500 bond
A Florida middle school maths teacher was arrested after being accused of kissing a 15-year-old student on the lips in his classroom.
Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, was detained and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering.
Authorities say they began investigating the Deltona Middle School teacher in January after the alleged encounter was reported to police.
Investigators were told by the youngster’s parents that they had grown concerned about the teacher’s behaviour as the mother had seen Aguirre with his arm around their daughter in a park.
A police affidavit states that witnesses told them that the suspect had often tried to be alone with the student and had appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her.
The suspect is also accused of approaching potential witnesses at a park in the city to ask about the victim and told at least one witness not to talk to the police.
“(Rendon) would regularly ask other students to leave the classroom so he could be alone with her. He would follow her around campus in between classes and even offered himself as a private English tutor when he noticed she was struggling with the subject,” the affidavit states.
Police bodycam video of the arrest was later released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
He was booked into Volusia County Branch Jail and released on a $12,500 bond.
