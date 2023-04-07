Two juveniles arrested as third on run in triple teen killings in Florida

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested and a 16-year-old remains on the run following the killings of three teenagers in Marion County, Florida.

Sheriff Billy Woods said his office worked with other agencies to connect the three suspects to each other after the three teens were found dead or dying near each in Ocklawaha last week, according to WFTV.

The teen victims, one boy and two girls, where discovered in gunshot wounds in the rural county days apart. The body of the third teenager was found in a partially submerged vehicle in a body of water, according to the sheriff.

“They fled but left a lot of evidence in their wake,” the sheriff told the press. The suspects face first-degree murder charges.

Regarding the third suspect who remains on the run, the sheriff said, “Some of you know him, know where he is and you need to turn him in”.

“I will get him, I will find him and justice will be complete,” he added.

While the sheriff said the shootings don’t appear to be connected to a gang rivalry, he did say that the suspects are all connected to gangs.

“Each and every one of them was in some shape or form ... associated with a gang,” the sheriff said on Friday.

He added that the young suspects are known to commit other crimes, such as burglaries and robberies in the same area, which is how they got ahold of the firearm used in the killings.

The sheriff said the victims are also believed to have been involved in gang-related activity.

“Basically, in simple terms, there is no honour among thieves,” Sheriff Woods said during the press briefing. “And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them.”

“Not only are the victims juveniles, but the murderers are juveniles as well,” he said.

