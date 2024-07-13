Support truly

An Orlando teen was stabbed to death and stuffed in a utility closet, as police now say the man who killed her is behind bars.

Recently, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jerry Dorisme, 28, in connection to the killing of 13-year-old Rose Dieujuste. The teen was found dead at an Orlando-area apartment complex on July 4.

Deputies responded to the apartment complex on South Rio Grande Avenue around 2:30 p.m. and found Dieujuste in a utility closet with stab wounds, according to WESH . She was alive and rushed to the hospital.

Dieujuste later died from her injuries.

Sheriff John Mina said the teen was on the way to visit a friend in another building when she was attacked.

Rose Dieujuste, 13, was found stabbed and stuffed in a utility closet. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died ( Orange County Sheriff’s Office )

Her friend found her phone and shoes on a staircase and notified police, according to WESH. That is when Dieujuste’s relatives started going door-to-door to find her. Sadly, they found her in the closet.

Witnesses gave police a description of a man they saw leaving the building.

Investigators also found a 12-inch knife at the scene, WESH stated. Police got surveillance footage from a nearby store that showed a man matching the witnesses’ description buying the weapon.

Police released information to the public about the suspect, and tips flooded authorities. One of the tips was from Doisme’s dad who identified him as the suspect.

The suspect did not know the young girl, but investigators said he frequents the area and lives nearby. Witnesses said he was spotted before watching area girls, according to Mina.

Jerry Dorisme, 28, was arrested in connection to the teen’s death and charged with first-degree murder ( Orange County Sheriff’s Office )

"Rose’s murder shook our community and our agency," Mina said. "Anytime a child is murdered, we all collectively grieve,” Mina said. “"We can’t even imagine the pain and anguish that Rose’s family and loved ones are going through right now.”

A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of the teen.

Police arrested Dorisme and Mina said the suspect didn’t speak for eight hours while at the department.

Dorisme has previous charges including lewd and lascivious behavior on a child, police said.