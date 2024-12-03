The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida man allegedly shot his elderly neighbor on Thanksgiving for playing his music too loudly.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 3:30p.m. on November 28, to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes.

“There’s a male laying face down. Be advised subject is possibly still on scene,” police dispatchers said over the radio as officers rushed to investigation, WSVN reports.

At the complex they found Hureleyon McLean, 71, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation “revealed that McLean was in an altercation with his neighbor and was shot during that altercation,” according to the sheriff’s office. The neighbor cooperated with police and presented a claim of self-defense during an interview.

Hureleyon’s wife Rose McLean said the shooting occured after the neighbor complained Hureleyon was playing his music too loudly and attempted to “leave a message” at their door. The 71-year-old went to speak with the neighbor then a shot rang out.

“I hear a gunshot, boom,” McLean told NBC Miami. “My husband was face down, laying in the blood.”

McLean says the neighbor then threatened to shoot her too. She also claims her husband was unarmed.

open image in gallery Hureleyon McLean, 71, was not armed, family said ( WSVN screengrab )

“My husband didn’t have any weapon,” she added in the NBC Miami interview. “My husband didn’t even have a knife on him.”

Police have not released the name of the gunman.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, and the Broward County State Attorney’s Office will determine whether to seek charges.

The Independent has contacted both offices for comment.

Hureleyon McLean was a father and grandfather, and worked as a bus driver for a private company, WSVN reports.