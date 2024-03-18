The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are searching for multiple suspects after one person was left dead and three were injured following three separate shootings that all took place in less than an hour in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on St. Patrick’s Day.

Authorities said in a news conference on Monday that three separate shootings took place on Sunday in the bar district of Jacksonville Beach, which hosts many nightlife venues, and no arrests are yet to be made.

Three people were injured during the violence, and one person is deceased after the incidents, Chief Gene Paul Smith from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said during the conference.

Mr Smith said that earlier this week, officers started to receive information about a possible gathering of organised fights on the beach that were planned for Sunday.

Around 250-400 juveniles in their late teens arrived at the area, with people engaging in boxing matches and fights, but were dispersed by officers on scene.

When the crowd had dispersed, Mr Smith said that is when the shootings started to happen.

The first shooting occurred at around 7.50pm, where two “suspect victims,” had shot at each other, and also hit an innocent bystander who was from out of town.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of the boardwalk just east of the Best Western Hotel. Police were already in the area when the shooting happened, so they were able to immediately attempt to apprehend the suspects and render medical aid.

Police said that before the shootings, a mass gathering took place on the beack for organised fights (City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

The victim suspects are wounded and are in serious condition in surgery, Mr Smith said, adding that two were transported to hospital, while a third person, who is known as a certified gang member, self-reported to hospital.

The innocent bystander was hit three times last night by the gunfire and is also in serious condition.

A second incident occurred at around 8.13pm when a male ran by The Ritz bar parking lot, got out a pistol and fired a shot, leading to a foot chase.

There were no injuries and no one was hit by the gunfire, however, the shooter was able to allude the officers.

Not long after this, at 8.31pm, gunshots were heard coming from behind Sneakers Sports Grille bar. Witnesses said some kind of disturbance had started, leading to three suspects pulling out firearms.

Only one person is thought to have shot their firearm, but a 21-year-old male was killed, resulting in officers being on the hunt for three suspects involved in this deadly violent act.

Mr Smith said that at this time, they believe all three shootings are unrelated due to the locations they happened in, but are still in the early stages of their investigations.

Police will be reviewing multiple video tapes, social media post and information from tipsters, and are asking that anyone with further knowledge of Sunday evening’s events to contact authorities.

Police are searching for multiple suspects after no arrests have been made (NBC)

Mayor Christine Hoffman said the shootings were “extremely tragic and unfortunate” and praised local businesses and law enforcement who acted together while the area was filled with those celebrating St Patrick’s Day and beachgoers.

"There were several different incidents that were, at this time, seems to be potentially unrelated," she told local reporters. "So we want to know as much as we can find out."

Authorities put the area on a temporary lockdown on Sunday evening, asking people to shelter in place as police rushed to the scene of the active shooter incident, but lifted the order just before 11pm.

Authorities put the area in a temporary lockdown after the shooting (First Coast News)

Crime scenes were secured, all civilisans were escorted from the area and offciers were on the look out for possibe suspects.

This was something that Mr Smith said was a “huge task” especially during “what was basically with a holiday,” as spring breakers and St Patrick’s Day celebrators were out in the bar district, as well as those who may have come from the Players Championship golf tournament happening very nearby.

Authorities also found multiple shell casings from pistol and rifle calibre weapons; with two of these firearms being recovered from the scenes, one of them being a pistol from the second incident.

Mr Smith described one victim from the first shooting as a tall, thin, black male. A suspect from the second shooting was described as a tall thin black male with a ski mask. In the third incident, the three people who displayed firearms are described as black males, with the person who fired a shot reported as a thin, six-foot-tall black male with a short beard.

All scenes have been cleared, but the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.