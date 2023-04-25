Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida Uber Eats driver was murdered and dismembered after bringing food to a “demonic” known gang member’s home, according to authorities.

Oscar Solis, 30, is accused of randomly killing 56-year-old Randall Cooke at a home in Holiday, Florida, and dumping his remains in trash cans.

Investigators say they also found the victim’s wedding ring and car keys in the home where he dropped off food on 19 April.

“He’s a very violent individual,” said Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco of the suspect. “Now, we have a hard-working guy, a loving husband who’s no longer with us because this violent individual killed him.”

The sheriff went on to describe the slaying as “a horrific crime of passion.”

“This person, you always say the word evil, but this is demonic,” Sheriff Nocco said. “This individual is, what he did, was demonic.”

Mr Solis, who is described as being 6ft 4in and 315 pounds, worked as security at a strip club, according to an arrest affidavit.

He has been charged with murder while engaged in a robbery, failure to register as a convicted felon and a parole violation.

Officials say that the suspect is linked to the MS-13 gang in Indiana, where he was released from prison in January after serving four years for assault and burglary.

Investigators arrested him after obtaining video from the home in Florida showing the victim arriving with the food delivery but never leaving.

Video from the next day allegedly shows the suspect carrying multiple trash bags to the side of the house.

Sheriff Rocco said that when deputies went to the property they went through the trash bags and found the victim’s remains.

Pasco County is just north of Tampa, Florida, on the Gulf coast.