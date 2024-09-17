Woman punched a child in the face for giving the wrong homework answers, cops say

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a child in the face for giving the wrong answers to her homework questions.

Margaret Gissome, 35, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Thursday and charged with aggravated child abuse, WPTV reported.

The child, whose age has not been released, told the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office that she was doing homework with her siblings in Gissome’s bedroom on Wednesday when Gissome “became upset” because the girl was giving her “the wrong answer to her homework,” according to the arrest report.

Gissome allegedly grabbed the girl by the shirt collar and “started shaking her,” the child said.

She then punched her in the face multiple times in the face with a “closed fist” for “ getting another wrong answer.”

The child had a “busted blood vessel in her left eye,” according to the report, and a “bruise on her lower lip,” but told police that Gissome told her “not to worry about your lip because your nose will be next.”

The relationship between Gissome and the child is not clear, but WPTV reports that Gissome works in “occupational care” and was referred to as “Miss” by the girl.

Gissome was released Friday on a $2,500 bond, but was ordered to have no contact with the victim nor other minor children unless their parents are aware of the child abuse charge, WPTV reported.

The incident is under investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families.