Suspect in custody after shooting reported at Georgia army airfield

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspect is in custody after a reported shooting at Fort Stewart, an army airfield in Georgia.

At 10.50am on Monday, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield tweeted that an “incident” was “occurring”.

“EMS are on location at a building in the 2nd ABCT complex responding to what has been described as a shooting. Law enforcement has a suspect in custody. Additional details are unavailable and not being released at this time,” they added.

The authorities have said that there’s no threat to the community, according to WJCL.

The incident took place at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division complex, Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson told Stars and Stripes.

The complex is a gated part of the installation where soldiers from the 2nd Brigade live and work. It’s a different area than the main garrison, the outlet noted.

Mr Larson added that the emergency services were still at the building at the 2nd Brigade complex late on Monday morning.

More follows...