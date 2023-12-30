Boy, 14, used ‘multiple weapons’ to kill parents and injure sister in California

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly killing his parents and critically injuring his sister at their home in a rural area of California.

The teenager, who has not been named because of his age, called the sheriff’s office in Fresno County and claimed his family had been attacked during a break-in by men who fled in a truck.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni told reporters on Friday that investigators noticed inconsistencies in the boy’s story after the shooting on Wednesday.

“Evidence ultimately showed that he had fabricated the story of a break-in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad and his sister,” Sheriff Zanoni said.

The father and mother, both 37, were identified as Lue Yang and Se Vang. Their 11-year-old daughter underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The suspect’s seven-year-old brother was uninjured in the attack.

Officials say that the suspect was booked into juvenile hall and faces two murder charges and one of attempted murder.

The sheriff has not said what weapons were used in the attack or revealed a motive.

“The tragedy of the situation is of such a high magnitude because two children have lost their mother and father due to the actions by their other sibling,” the sheriff said. “Those children will grow up without a mother and a father because of this incident.”