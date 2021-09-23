A Utahpolice department is to be investigated over its handling of a dispute between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie that was captured on bodycam video.

City officials in Moab, Utah, say they have launched the probe into the Moab Police Department which dealt with the couple in August, weeks before she was killed.

Officers interacted with Ms Petito, 22, and Mr Laundrie, 23, on 12 August after a bystander called 911 to report a possible domestic dispute involving the couple.

City officials acknowledged in a statement that the police department had received criticism and praise for “their response and their resolution of the incident involving Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie.”

“The Moab City Police Department has clear standards for officer conduct during a possible domestic dispute and our officers are trained to follow those standards and protocol,” the city stated.

“At this time, the City of Moab is unaware of any breach of Police Department policy during this incident. However, the City will conduct a formal investigation and, based on the results, will take any next steps that may be appropriate.”

Police pulled over the couple in their white van near the entrance to Arches National Park, and the subsequent interaction was captured on bodycam and written up in a police report.

It has been used to highlight the couple’s stressed relationship in the month before Ms Petito disappeared and her remains eventually found near a remote campground in Wyoming.

The police stop came two weeks before Ms Petito’s final communication with her family.

Officials said that investigators would now gather all evidence to evaluate the department’s response to the incident.

And they said that all of the information would be made available to any agency investigating Ms Petito’s death and all officers involved would be made available to answer questions.

“We understand that individuals can view the same situation in very different ways, and we recognise how the death of Ms Petito more than two weeks later in Wyoming might lead to speculation, in hindsight, about actions taken during the incident in Moab,” added the city.

“The purpose of the City’s formal investigation is to gather the underlying facts and evidence necessary to make a thorough, informed evaluation of such actions.”