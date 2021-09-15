Police in Utah were called to a fight between Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie just days before her disappearance, according to a police incident report.

A witness called the Moab City Police Department on August 13 and said he “feared the worst” after witnessing the couple come to blows.

Attending officer Daniel Robbins said the couple appeared to have been going through a “mental health crisis”, according to a police incident report obtained by Fox 13.

The officer reported that the couple both suffer from a mental illness which caused them to argue more, and they had not been taking medication for it during their four to five months of travelling cross-country in their converted van.

“That time spent created emotional strain between them and increased the number of arguments,” Mr Robbins wrote.

Mr Robbins said the couple had began arguing on Main St, Moab, before Mr Laundrie tried to move away from her “so they could both calm their emotions”.

“He got into their van and Gabrielle had gone into a manic state. Brian said Gabrielle, thinking he was going to leave her in Moab without a ride, went to slap him.

“As Gabrielle started to swing, Brian pushed her away to avoid the slap.”

According to the statement Ms Petito was off balance but still caught Mr Laundrie’s face and right arm, leaving visible scratches, police said.

When police pulled the couple’s transit van over, Mr Laundrie said he thought Ms Petito had “grabbed the wheel of the van and pulled it, causing the van to hit the curb”.

Mr Robbins said he did not believe the incident “escalated to the level of a domestic assault”.

He decided to separate the couple for the night so they could “reset their mental states”.