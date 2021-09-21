Gabby Petito was a victim of a “homicide”, the FBI has announced, as a coroner confirmed the remains found at a Wyoming campsite were those of the missing YouTuber.

After an autopsy lasting several hours, and in which a forensic pathologist assisted the examination, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the remains found on Sunday, were those of the missing 22-year-old.

It said the initial determination by Teton Country coroner Brent Blue, was that “the manner of death is homicide”.

In essence, that means that she was killed by another person.

The FBI added that the official cause of death, would be announced pending final autopsy results.

✕ Officials Believe They've Found Gabby Petito's Remains; Fiancé Missing

The brief message, posted on Twitter by the FBI, referred to Ms Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who returned home safely but alone to Florida, as “a person of interest”.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said the agency was determined to ensure anyone “responsible for, or complicit in her death” would he “held accountable” for their actions.

“The FBI’s commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation,” he added.

As it was, there have been no sign of Mr Laundrie since last Tuesday, according to his family, and police have also been looking for him.

On Tueday, police in North Port, Florida, said investigators had returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for the 23-year-old Mr Laundrie.

The Associated Press said teams searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend without success.

They focused on the area after Mr Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.