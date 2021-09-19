Gabby Petito: What time is FBI press conference?

The FBI has announced it will hold a press conference following a discovery of a body in the search area where police have been looking for missing van lif blogger Gabby Petito.

The identity of the body has not been announced, but the FBI has said it will hold a press conference at 4pm MDT to update the public on the investigation.

The blogger was reporteds missing by her family on 11 September after her fiance Brian Laundrie returned to Florida from the couple’s cross-country road trip without her.

A search has been underway for Ms Petito in the area she was last known to have visited, in Teton County, Wyoming, where police today announced they had found a body.

Two other travellers have been reported missing in the area since the start of summer, with extensive searches failing to locate any of the missing people.

Mr Laundrie has since been reported missing by his own family.