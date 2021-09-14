Fiance of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito says he ‘hopes’ she can be found

The fiance of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito has broken his silence on her disappearance, issuing a statement through his lawyer to say he hopes the search for her is “successful”.

Ms Petito, 22, of Long Island, hasn’t been seen since she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24 with her partner Brian Laundrie. Her last known whereabouts was the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Mr Laundrie returned alone to his home to North Point, Florida, and the couple’s van was seized by law enforcement at the weekend.

The family refused to allow him to speak to police, and instead gave them a contact for their attorney.

On Tuesday afternoon, the family attorney released a statement saying: “This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family.

“I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

“On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family.

“On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

Mr Laundrie and Ms Petito left her home in Long Island on July 2 for a cross-country trip visiting national parks in a van.

They had been documenting their trip across the United States on their YouTube channel Nomadic Statik, but fears grew for Ms Petito’s safety after she failed to contact her family for several weeks.

She was reported missing by family on September 11.

On Tuesday, North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told The Independent Mr Laundrie’s parents had refused to allow officers to speak to him, and had given them contact information for the family’s attorney.

Asked if police found anything suspicious in the family’s actions, Mr Taylor said: “There’s common sense at play.

“We don’t even have any evidence that a crime has been committed, other than concern and things not adding up that would leave you to potentially assume that.

“It’s possible that something very bad has happened here, she hasn’t been seen for weeks and now he’s back here with the vehicle and we’ve been told to speak to the family attorney,” Mr Taylor told The Independent.

Mr Taylor said the FBI was assisting with examining the couple’s van, and that process would last “as long as it takes”.

The family have set up GoFundme and Facebook pages to help with the search efforts, and Ms Petito’s father stepfather is travelling to Wyoming to look for her.