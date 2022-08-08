Jump to content
Gabby Petito’s family sue Utah police for $50m for failing to arrest Brian Laundrie at traffic stop

Police in Moab, Utah, pulled the couple’s van over after receiving reports Laundrie had struck Ms Petito, just days before she was killed

Bevan Hurley
Monday 08 August 2022 18:12
Moab police release new video of Gabby Petito talking about violent fight with Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s family have filed a $50m wrongful death lawsuit against police in Moab, Utah accusing them of negligence that led to the v-logger’s death.

The lawsuit accuses the police department, three Moab police officers and 10 other unnamed individuals of “negligent failure” during an investigation into an alleged assault by Brian Laundrie of the 22-year-old a few weeks before her death.

The suit has been filed by Utah personal injury lawfirm Parker and McConkey on behalf of Joseph and Tara Petito and Nichole and Jim Schmidt.

They say Ms Petito’s “death was caused by their wrongful acts or neglect.”

Ms Petito’s remains were found near the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on 19 September last year after a month-long, nationwide, missing persons search that captured the attention of the country.

Investigators determined she had been strangled by Laundrie, who later admitted killing her in a confession note before taking his own life in a Florida swamp.

Police in Moab, Utah, pulled the couple on 12 August weeks after receiving a 911 call from a witness saying they had seen Laundrie hitting Ms Petito.

Gabby Petito was shown on police body cam after she and Laundrie were pulled over by Moab police

(AP)

Brian Laundrie talks to officers from Moab police during the police stop on 12 August last year

(Screengrab)

Laundrie was released without charge, despite a witness reporting to have seen him striking Ms Petito.

An independent investigation into police failures in the case found that Ms Petito was very likely a “long-term victim of domestic violence”.

The Petito family’s attorney Jim McConkie, of Utah lawfirm Parker and McConkie, said during a news conference on Monday that they were bringing the lawsuit “to honour Gabby’s legacy” and in the hopes it would save other victims of domestic violence across the US and internationally.

Mr McConkie said the parents hoped the lawsuit “would save lives and give meaning to the senseless, avoidable and tragic murder of their daughter”.

Another lawyer Brian Stewart said the FBI had “extensive information” about the arrest that has not yet been released.

A tearful Nichole Schmidt told the press briefing they were going to do “whatever we can”.

“That’s why we’re here.”

