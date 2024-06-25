The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An online video game dispute spanning across states turned violent as a man hopped on a flight to Florida to attack another gamer with a hammer.

Florida’s Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper addressed reporters in a news conference on Monday concerning this bizarre incident, opening up his recount with: “This is a weird one… some things you just can’t make up.”

Edward Kang, aged 20, from New Jersey, was taken to Nassau County Jail on an attempted second-degree murder charge after an online altercation with a gamer in Florida prompted him to fly to the state to confront the unnamed victim.

Kang boarded a Delta flight from Newark, New Jersey, at 7.35pm to Jacksonville International Airport in Florida that landed early morning on June 21.

Kang then took an Uber to Ocean Coast Hotel in Fernandina Beach, where he was staying, telling his family before he left that he was going to visit a friend he met years ago through an online video game.

From late Saturday night to early Sunday morning, the victim was playing an online video game in his bedroom at a residence in Fernandina Beach.

At one point he got up to go use the bathroom, but once he opened the door, he noticed the “suspect standing with the hammer raised in the air in an anticipated strike position.”

Kang was wearing all-black, gloves and a mask, and managed to get inside the house that night because it was unlocked.

The pair then struggled together, and the victim managed to wrestle him to the ground.

At around 2am on Sunday, deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a physical altercation between two individuals.

Once the deputies arrived, they found themselves surrounded by a “significant amount of blood” in the entryway of the home and the victim’s bedroom.

Leeper said that the victim’s stepfather was reportedly awoken by screams for help, finding his stepson on the ground with the attacker, who had the hammer in his possession.

Kang assaulted the victim with a hammer, and the victim was defending himself during the altercation, Leeper said.

The victim and his stepfather managed to disarm Kang and restrain him until the deputies arrived.

Both the victim and Kang were taken to the local hospital for treatment, then Kang was then released into the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s custody.

The hammer that Edward Kang bought to assault the victim with ( Nassau County Sheriff’s Office )

The victim had severe head wounds, but appeared to be non-life threatening, Leeper said.

At the time of the news conference, Kang, the suspect, had not been cooperating with the investigation, which Leeper said was “not surprising” and that he has requested legal counsel.

Nevertheless, the sheriff’s office investigation so far has revealed that the victim and Kang initially met through an online video game known as ArcheAge, which is a fantasy-based massively multiplayer online game (MMO), where players can interact in an immersive virtual world. The two had never previously met in person.

When the suspect was asked why he did this, he told the investigators that “he is a bad person online, talking about the victim.”

Apart from that allegation, it is still unclear what happened between the two online that motivated Kang to board a plane and attack the gamer with a hammer.

Kang also asked how much time he could spend in jail, which Leeper summarized in the news conference as, “Mr Kang, it’s going to be a long time before you play video games again.”

The police added that this incident should be a stark reminder of the potential real-world consequences that can arise from online interactions, as well as the importance of homes being securely locked.

Leeper added that the investigation is still in its preliminary stage and that charges could still be upgraded.