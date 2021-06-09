Suspected Baltimore gang leader shoots himself during stand-off with police in Atlanta, authorities say

A suspected Baltimore gang leader reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with law enforcement in Atlanta.

Officials say that Gary Creek first opened fire on US marshals and police officer as they tried to arrest him at an apartment in the Sandy Springs suburb.

The 39-year-old suspect was wanted on federal charges, including racketeering, and officials say he was linked to a string of murders in Baltimore.

He was also the founder and alleged leader of the Triple-C gang, according to authorities.

Sandy Springs police say that they believed he was holding hostages inside the apartment and brought in a SWAT team.

When police finally entered the apartment three hours after they were shot at they found the suspect dead.

Three hostages were safely released following the incident.

The suspect had been supposed to turn himself in and have an initial court appearance on 3 June, after being one of 15 alleged members of the gang indicted.

The indictment states that members of the Cruddy Conniving Crutballs gang committed 18 murders, 27 attempted murders, carjackings, robberies, witness intimidation and drug distribution.

Officials had previously offered a $10,000 reward that resulted in his arrest.