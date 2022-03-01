Gary Busey charged with sex offences at New Jersey convention

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with committing several sexual offences at a fan convention in New Jersey.

The 78-year-old from Malibu, California, was charged on Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said in a statement on Saturday.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, between 12 and 14 August, police said.

The actor was a featured guest for all three days of the event.

A police source told a Fox29 reporterthat three women had reported that the actor had touched them inappropriately during an autograph signing and meet and greet.

Cherry Hill police said the investigation was continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Pictures posted to social media showed the Under Siege actor mingling with fans at the convention, which celebrates horror films and memorabilia.

Gary Busey was a featured guest at the Monster Mania Con event in New Jersey (Monster Mania Con)

Gary Busey in 2012 (AP)

Busey was nominated for an Academy Award for his titular role in The Buddy Holly Story in 1978. He went on to appear in a string of popular action movies in the 1980s and 90s including Point Break, Drop Zone and Eye of the Tiger.

In 1988, he suffered a serious brain injury in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles, undergoing emergency neurosurgery and spending months in a rehabilitation clinic.

He has also appeared in reality TV shows including Celebrity Apprentice and won the British version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Cherry Hill Police source says three women so far reported 78 year old actor Gary Busey touched them inappropriately during an autograph signing meet & greet. Police expect they may get even more women to come forward after the initial charges now have become public @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/dlgqCnxqop — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) August 20, 2022

In 2016, Busey was accused of groping a female employee on The Apprentice, according to The Daily Beast.

Mr Busey’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cherry Hill police on (856) 432-8834 or submit tips anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com.