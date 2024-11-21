The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly doused another woman in gasoline while she sat on a couch and set her on fire.

Savannah Renee Adams is accused of killing Tiffany Nicole Dunford in an outbuilding outside the victim’s home in Max Meadows, Virginia, on November 17.

According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Dunford was sitting on the outdoor couch when the suspect drove up in a silver Dodge Neon, poured gasoline on her and set her alight. The suspect then drove away from the scene.

Officers responded to the scene to find the victim writhing in pain with severe burns all over her body. She was rushed to hospital where she died the next day, police said.

Adams was arrested by the Pulaski Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on November 18.

open image in gallery Savannah Renee Adams, 28, (inset) allegedly doused the victim in gasoline and set her alight while she sat on this sofa (pictured) ( WSLS 10/New River Valley Regional Jail )

She was initially facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and felonious assault, but was charged with first-degree murder following Dunford’s death, the sheriff’s office said.

The motive remains unclear but Dunford and Adams are believed to have been acquaintances, WSLS reported.

open image in gallery Savannah Renee Adams, 28, is also accused of hitting another woman in the head with a metal pipe ( Wythe County Sheriff’s Office )

At the time of the alleged murder, Adams was out on bond after being charged with assault for allegedly hitting another woman in the head with a metal pipe, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.

Now, Adams is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

open image in gallery The silver 2004 Dodge Neon spotted fleeing the scene of the attack ( Wythe County Sheriff’s Office )

Dunford’s cousin Nicole Reyna told WFXR News: “This is devastating to me and my family. She meant like a sister to me.

“Everybody always said to me, me and my cousin looked alike and I know that the Lord’s looking over her now and she’s not suffering in pain.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 223-6000