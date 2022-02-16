Two New Jersey women have been charged after an 11-month-old baby girl died from a lethal dose of magnesium she was given to treat constipation.

Authorities say that Enma Medina, 38, took her daughter Genesis Catalan-Medina to the home of Elida Ofelia Medina-Ramos, 73, when she fell sick.

Ms Medina-Ramos told investigators “she massaged (the baby’s) stomach and treated her with a liquid substance via oral syringe, which she stated would possibly alleviate constipation,” an affidavit in the case states.

She told police that the substance given to the child had included magnesium, olive oil, and water.

The youngster began convulsing after receiving the treatment and Ms Medina-Ramos, who is not licensed to practise medicine in the US, told the mother to call 911.

Genesis was then taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

After the 7 December incident detectives said they saw Ms Medina-Ramos trying to throw out boxes of medicines and vitamins, including one labelled “raw liver.”

Elida Ofelia Medina-Ramos (Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office)

Ms Medina-Ramos, who is a Guatemalan citizen, told investigators she had been treating children for many years and that “this has never happened to her in all her time” doing so.

A January toxicology report found that Genesis, whose death was ruled a homicide, had a high level of magnesium in her system.

Ms Medina-Ramos was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, unauthorised practice of medicine and child endangerment.

She remains in custody in Bergen County Jail pending her court appearance.

The mother of Genesis was arrested and charged with child endangerment charge before being released.