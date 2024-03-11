Georgia men accused of plotting to release python at an ex’s home to eat daughter

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men in Georgia are accused of plotting to release a python into the home of one of their exes to eat her daughter, as part of a wider plan to harass her before eventually blowing up her home.

The scheme began in December 2022 when Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, both from Richmond Hill, allegedly began messaging each other about placing the ex under surveillance.

According to the US District Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, the pair intended to “create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim”.

That plan included finding a large python to place into the home to eat her daughter, shooting arrows at her front door and mailing dog faeces or dead rats to her. They also spoke about scalping her, the indictment says.

Then in January 2023, Mr Glosser found the victim’s home online and mapped out a path to it. Mr Kinsey then acquired and built an “explosive device” at the former’s home.

The two men are accused of blowing up this home in Richmond Hill in Georgia in January 2023 (Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire)

They then carried out their plot to blow up the home on Dremeries Lake Court on 13 January 2023. No one was injured in the explosion.

Having both fled the scene, the pair were arrested a few days later, according to a release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.

Both Mr Glosser and Mr Kinsey are charged with stalking; use of an explosive to commit another felony offence; conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony; and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Mr Kinsey also is charged with false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

If convicted, the conspiracy charge carries a 20 year prison sentence, with another 10 years for using an explosive device to commit a felony. The DA’s office said that there is no parole in the federal system.