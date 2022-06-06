The trial of two former Minneapolis police officers on state charges over the death of George Floyd has been pushed back until January.

Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng were due to stand trial on Monday 13 June on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the Memorial Day 2020 murder of the Black 46-year-old which sparked racial justice protests across the globe.

Just one week before the start date, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill postponed the trial until 5 January 2023, citing efforts to ensure the suspects receive a fair trial.

The delay comes just weeks after their fellow disgraced former officer Thomas Lane pleaded guilty to the aiding and abetting charges.

The three former officers had been due to stand trial together on the charges prior to Lane changing his plea on 18 May.

All three are already behind bars after they were found guilty in February at their federal trial of depriving Floyd’s civil rights during his deadly arrest.