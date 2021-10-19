Lawyer who represented George Zimmerman arrested for witness tampering in rape case

The lawyer who defended George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin shooting has been arrested on suspicion of trying to induce a child rape victim to falsely recant her testimony.

Prosecutors in Florida charged Hal Uhrig, a prominent attorney with more than 30 years practice, with witness tampering and solicitation to commit perjury while several years ago defending a man accused of raping a nine-year-old.

They said Mr Uhrig had held a meeting in his office with his client, the victim and the victim’s father, instructing them to “lie and say the rape didn’t happen”.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said: “The victim didn’t buy into what he was trying to sell, she didn’t feel comfortable with it, and she’s the hero. My hat goes off to her because it takes guts to do what she’s doing.

“The point of the meeting was to keep the rapist from going to jail.”

Mr Uhrig denied the charges, telling Fox 35 Orlando: “Didn’t happen. Be happy to hear the recording.”

This story is developing and will be updated.