A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said.

Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members.

“There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and their grandson had been murdered,” Grantville police said in a statement.

All three victims were shot dead after the robbers stole firearms from the shooting range. The dead were identified as Tommy Hawk, his wife Evelyn, the parents of Coroner Hawke and his 19-year-old son, Luke.

“Approximately 40 weapons and the camera dvr were taken from the scene,” the police said. “The GBI was called in to work the case. Due to the amount of weapons taken, the ATF was also called in to assist as well as members from the Coweta County Sheriff’s department.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also announced a $15k reward for any information about the robbers, it announced on Saturday.

“Let’s keep Richard Hawk and family in our prayers,” the statement from the police further said.

Mr Hawke, who was one of the first people to arrive at the crime scene, confirmed the incident to CNN. In an interview with The Guardian he said: “Tommy, Evelyn and Luke knew the Lord as their personal saviour.”

“They died knowing the Lord, and they’re in heaven.”

The police also asked anyone who drove by the shooting range between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact them if they spotted any vehicles “other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford expedition”.