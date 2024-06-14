The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Six children, ranging from ages seven to 17, have been arrested after their friend drown in a Georgia pond, police announced.

Zahmere Greene, 15, was found dead in a retention pond near the Chattahoochee River on May 29 — but authorities say he drowned on May 23 and his death was not reported for nearly a week, the police in Columbus, Georgia, said. Investigators say the kids involved witnessed his death.

An unnamed 11-year-old boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another, police say. That boy is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Authorities have not said what led to the boy’s death.

Zahmere Green pictured before his death last month. Six children, ranging in age from nine to 17, have been charged in connection to his death. ( South Columbus Public Library )

Zahmere Greene, pictured before his death, loved to dance and sign, his aunt tells The Independent ( Courtesy of Rhea Vinson )

Rhea Vinson, Greene’s aunt, told The Independent her nephew had “a very vibrant spirit” and was always “the most positive person in the room.”

“He was my brother’s only biological son, and he looked like his twin...He loved to dnace and sing, and make music,” Vinson told The Independent.

The South Columbus Public Library shared a post in Greene’s honor.

“Today we honor the life of one our young patrons, Zahmere Greene,” the page posted on June 1. “We have just learned of his tragic passing and are so saddened by this news.”

“Zahmere loved to come to the library and hang out with our staff,” the post continues. “He was a joy to be around, always had a smile on his face, and he loved talking about his future career goals although they changed every week.”

Shane Sano pictured in a booking photo. Georgia law says 17-year-olds are considered adults when criminally charged ( Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office )

Police also arrested 17-year-old Shane Sano with concealing a death in connection to the case. Sano is considered an adult under Georgia state law and being held in Muscogee County Jail.

Two 11-year-olds, a 12 year old and a 9-year-old were all charged with concealing a death as well. The four witnesses that police charged are now with their parents, police say.

This story was updated to include a statement from Rhea Vinson.