Two missing Georgia firefighters were found dead in a car in Tennessee as the mystery grows over what happened in their final hours.

The bodies of Chandler Kuhbander and Reaegan Anderson were found Sunday dead in a car in Cocke County, Tennessee, according to WSB-TV . The two were firefighters in Hinesville, Georgia, which is near Savannah.

Details about how the two died have not been released.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Anderson and Kuhbander families during this incredibly difficult time,” the Hinesville Police Department stated on social media after announcing the development.

The remains have been sent for an autopsy.

Kuhbander's mom, Jane, posted on social media days after her son was last seen. She claimed that Kuhbander was 'coerced' by Anderson and that she was a danger to herself

Authorities said Anderson was last seen on June 25 at a Liberty County Fire Service station, according to WBIR . Anderson was believed to be accompanied by Kuhbander.

Kuhbander’s mom, Jane, posted on social media days after her son was last seen. She claimed that Kuhbander was ‘coerced’ by Anderson and that she was a danger to herself. She also claimed that Kuhbander did not go with her willingly.

Police have not backed up those claims.

Family had said the two were romantically involved but had broken up before they went missing.

"At 11:40 my son walks out of the building and he looks very comfortable, like he just had his workout," Jane Kuhbander told WJCL days after they went missing. "He doesn’t look rushed as he walks through the parking lot. After that, we don’t see him again.

“You don’t want to be in this position,” she told the outlet, “and when you see it on television, I can see how they feel. Then it hits you, like, I am that person. I do feel that way. This is terrifying and you have no answers.”