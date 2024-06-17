The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An incarcerated man who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman working in the prison’s kitchen before turning the gun on himself was in a relationship with the victim, prison officials say.

Jaydrekus Hart shot Aureon Shavea Grace, an employee of food service company Aramark, early Sunday morning in the kitchen of Smith State Prison in rural southeast Georgia.

“During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a personal relationship existed between Aramark employee Grace and offender Hart,” a Georgia Department of Corrections spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “A suicide note was also discovered that appears to have been left by offender Hart.”

The investigation is still ongoing, the spokesperson said, and it is still unclear how he obtained the weapon. Hart was serving 20 years for voluntary manslaughter in Carroll County, with a maximum release date of June 2043.

Aramark is assisting Georgia officials with the investigation.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our colleague and our hearts and prayers go out to her family,” Aramark spokesperson Debbie Albert said in a statement. “This is a tragedy for all of us.”

More to come...