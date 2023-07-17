Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 20-year-old man in Georgia is facing charges after being accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend – exactly one year after he faced charges for a nearly identical situation.

Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins of Albany Georgia was arrested and charged on Monday by the Fayetteville Police Department for kidnapping and aggravated assault after taking his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend at gunpoint from her job.

The young woman, identified as Khaliyah Jones, was working at Wingstop on North Glynn Street on Sunday evening when Mr Hopkins entered and kidnapped her at gunpoint, according to police.

Mr Hopkins forced the young woman into his red Chevrolet Camaro and drove off. Police pursued the vehicle from Fayette County into Clayton County until it stopped in Lovejoy High School’s driveway.

“Police then reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from the suspect’s vehicle, including several that struck a police vehicle,” Fayetteville police said in a press release.

After Mr Hopkins emerged from the vehicle, police found the female victim had succumbed to several gunshot wounds.

Mr Hopkins is also facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a crime by the Clayton County Police Department.

Exactly one year ago, Mr Hopkins was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated, assault among other charges, for trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend from a Walmart parking lot, according to the Lovejoy Police Department.

At the time, Mr Hopkins’ family members reportedly told police that he was upset with Ms Jones for breaking up with him. He also threatened to shoot and kill her if police tried pulling him over.

Ms Jones escaped Mr Hopkins last year by jumping out of the car when it came to a stop. She reportedly ran to a nearby business and asked for help.

After his arrest in July, Mr Hopkins was released on bond in September.

As of Monday afternoon, Mr Hopkins’ bail has not been set. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 10am local time.

Police in Fayetteville said they are still investigating the situation.