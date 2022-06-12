Georgia officials issue amber alert for one-year-old in ‘extreme danger’

David Taintor
Sunday 12 June 2022 13:17
(Georgia Bureau of Investigations)

Georgia officials have issued an amber alert for one-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is described as being in “extreme danger”.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said the infant was last seen with Darian Javaris Bennett, and travelling in a black Honda Accord vehicle.

According to WATL, Jaquari was taken around 11pm on Saturday, and authorities believe Mr Bennett has abducted the child.

More to follow ...

