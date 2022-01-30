Nurse allegedly stole lottery tickets after fatal store shooting

A Georgia nurse has been accused of stealing lottery tickets after the store she was in was robbed and the clerk was fatally shot.

Police said Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee, 43, was initially a victim of the armed robbery at the video poker and lottery ticket store in Houston County.

She was inside playing video poker when three masked and armed men robbed the store at gunpoint.

After stealing Ms McGhee’s cash, one of the gunmen burst into the shop’s office and opened fire, killing the clerk.

Ms McGhee then called 911 to report that 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar had been shot and killed.

But investigators said that in the wake of the shooting, she allegedly removed “lottery tickets from the office where the victim was found”.

“Also, McGhee disconnected the power to the building security system for a brief period before law enforcement and other first responders arrived,” added Houston Sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland.

Authorities have not revealed the value of the lottery tickets she is accused of taking.

Investigators said Ms McGhee appeared to have checked the clerk’s wounds before allegedly taking the tickets after which police arrived at the scene.

Police are still searching for the culprits in the 18 January killing.

Ms McGhee has been charged with theft by taking and tampering with evidence and remains in custody at the Houston County Detention Center without bond.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to the capture of the three men.