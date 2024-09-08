Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The grandfather of the teenager accused of carrying out a school shooting in Georgia that left two teachers and two students dead has said the boy's "evil" father should get the death penalty.

Charles Polhamus, 81, is the maternal grandfather of the 14-year-old alleged Apalachee High School shooter, Colt Gray. Polhamus said his former son-in-law, Colin Gray, should face the most severe punishment available under US law.

“Spending 11 years with that son of a b**** screaming and hollering every day — it can affect anybody,” he told the New York Post. "He's evil."

The grandfather agreed that his grandson had to face justice for his alleged actions, but said his father's influence no doubt drove the boy toward violence.

“Colt has to pay for what he did, but I’m telling you, he was driven, no question in my mind,” Polhamus told the outlet. “He was driven by his father to do what he did. That’s as plain as I can put it, and I know I’m right."

Colin Gray sits in the Barrow County courthouse for his first appearance

The elder Gray has been charged with four counts of manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children for his role as an alleged accessory to the shooting.

Investigators claim that the elder Gray gave his son the AR-15-style rifle that was used in the shooting on Wednesday.

Polhamus said that his former son-in-law "got what he deserved" when he was charged, but took it a step further, telling the New York Post that he "needs the death penalty."

Gray will face up to 180 years in prison if he's convicted.

His son, Colt, has been charged with four counts of murder and will face trial as an adult, according to prosecutors. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Polhamus insits his grandon was a "good kid" before he spent his formative years with a "dysfunctional dad who was a screamer and a hollerer."

Colt Gray, 14, left, and his father Colin are both facing charges ( AP/Reuters )

He also insisted his daughter was a "good person" who only tried to help her son. However, she also has a lengthy criminal record, with numerous drug and domestic violence arrests.

The New York Post spoke to a neighbor who claimed that Colt's mother usd to "lock him and his sister out of the house."

“And they would be banging on the back door, just screaming like, ‘Mom! Mom! Mom!’ and crying. It was absolutely devastating," the woman, who requested anonymity, told the paper.

Colt texted his mother on the day of the shooting with a message saying "I'm sorry mom." She reportedly tried to call the school to warn them that her son might become violent, but by the time she received the text the attack had already occurred.