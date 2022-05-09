Shooter at large after three killed and more injured in Georgia massacre

A suspect is at large after three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting in Georgia.

Six people were shot, leaving three dead and three injured, at a condominium complex in DeKalb County east of Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday night.

Lt Shane Smith of the DeKalb police department said late on Sunday that no suspects had been apprehended, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Multiple 911 calls were made at around 7.50pm on Sunday reporting shots fired at the Brandon Hill complex in the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive, close to Clarkston, Lt Smith said.

When officers arrived, they found five people with gunshot wounds, three of which were dead. The two surviving individuals were taken to hospitals in the area with serious injuries.

Another injured person later arrived at hospital, police said. The names of the victims have not been shared with the public.

“The location has been secured and we have detectives on scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence,” Lt Smith told the paper in a statement. “No suspects are currently detained.”

More follows...