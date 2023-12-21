Jump to content

Georgia woman poses as Waffle House employee and works for hours before stealing cash

A woman entered a Waffle House to steal their cash, not without working a two-hour shift first, despite not being employed there

Amelia Neath
Thursday 21 December 2023 15:48
<p>Police released a picture of the fast food conspirator </p>

Police released a picture of the fast food conspirator

(Riverdale Police Department)

A Georgia woman pretending to be a Waffle House employee came in and worked for two hours before leaving with cash from the register, according to police.

The unidentified woman wandered into a Waffle House in Riverdale, Clayton County, and proceeded to work there for two hours, despite not being an employee, Riverdale Police Department said.

The incident occurred at a Waffle House off the 6500 block of Highway 85.

She was caught on CCTV accessing the register tablet, opening the register and stealing cash.

Police have released an image of her from the CCTV footage and are asking anyone who may know who she is to contact them.

The theft occurred in this Waffle House in Riverdale

(Google Maps)

A possible suspect has been identified, police told NBC, but her identity is being withheld until the sheriff’s office can serve a warrant.

This incident comes months after four gunmen walked into a Waffle House in Houston, Texas, and demanded all the money out of the cash register and the belongings of all the customers, forcing them to the ground.

The gunmen cleared off with the money on 22 October, and while no one was harmed in the shooting threat, the men have yet to be found by police.

