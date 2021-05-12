Woman accused of shooting Georgia mother and kidnapping her newborn twins

A woman has been accused of shooting a mother in her home and then fleeing with the victim’s newborn twins, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Angela Montgomery, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly abducted Matto and Lorenzo Rogers, who are six weeks old.

An Amber Alert was issued by police after Ms Montgomery reportedly shot the twins’ mother, Gabrielle Rodgers, 23, around 10.20am local time and then left the home with the children in a white sedan.

Ms Rodgers was found with a critical gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, according to local news station WTGS. Her current condition remains unknown.

The twins were recovered safely by police officers and also taken to the hospital to undergo a medical examination.

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed,’’ said Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter in a statement.

“This was an all-hands-on-deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins. The detectives, in this case, worked quickly, tracking down every available lead while working with our local, state, and federal partners, but the case would not have moved as swiftly if it had not also been for the community assistance. SPD, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible,” he added.

Police received a tip that Ms Montgomery was potentially in Effingham County with the twins following the shooting. Hours after the incident, police located her and the children in a home in Rincon, Georgia.

She was taken into custody on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, police said.

Police have not released a motive for the crime or more details on what led to the Tuesday shooting and kidnapping.